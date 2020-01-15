Northern Trust (NTRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

