Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s earnings. Northfield Bancorp posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northfield Bancorp.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter.

NFBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,557.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $280,555. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $814.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. Northfield Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

