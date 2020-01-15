Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on NPI. CIBC set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.00. 732,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,403. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$22.46 and a 12 month high of C$28.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$378.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.30 million. Analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.9500001 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

