Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has been given a C$30.00 target price by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NPI. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.22.

NPI traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.04. The company had a trading volume of 415,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,468. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.15. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$22.46 and a 12-month high of C$28.20.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$378.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.9500001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

