Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Shares of NWN stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. 179,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $64,790.00. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

