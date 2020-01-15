Notis McConarty Edward Acquires 1,095 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.0% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.22. 823,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,869. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.23.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

