Notis McConarty Edward Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.30. 1,126,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $279.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

