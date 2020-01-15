Notis McConarty Edward Sells 1,450 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Fortive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Fortive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Fortive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.00. 1,192,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,330. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

