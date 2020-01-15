Novacoin (NVC) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Novacoin has a market cap of $726,558.00 and $691.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003545 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00052190 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00075930 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,787.25 or 1.00173990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00054712 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

