Novagold Resources (NG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Novagold Resources to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NG opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Novagold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

