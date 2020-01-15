NovaGold Resources (NG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NG opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $460,612.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,720 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $447,193.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,582 shares of company stock worth $3,181,286.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

