NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NG opened at C$10.96 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75, a current ratio of 51.49 and a quick ratio of 50.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.31.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 58,649 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.29, for a total transaction of C$486,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$878,706.84. Also, Director Sharon Elizabeth Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.46, for a total value of C$606,035.98. Insiders have sold 355,703 shares of company stock worth $3,193,992 in the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

