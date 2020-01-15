Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Sells $1,200,387.66 in Stock

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 142,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. Novanta Inc has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 19.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 18.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 18.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 29.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 239,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

