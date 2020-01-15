Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 2.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.60. 1,546,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,694. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.24.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

