Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Novocure in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novocure’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVCR. ValuEngine downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Shares of NVCR opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.43 and a beta of 2.37. Novocure has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 665,321 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 483,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,357,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,064,000 after purchasing an additional 421,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $1,558,056.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 643,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,776,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $9,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,572,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,977 shares of company stock worth $45,409,691. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

