NPCoin Price Tops $0.16 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $2,010.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00058842 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.