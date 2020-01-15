Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $437,113.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $437,113.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Bitbns and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,347,501,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Zebpay, CoinBene, Bitbns, Binance, BITBOX, Huobi, Upbit, Bitrue, Ethfinex, WazirX, Bittrex and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

