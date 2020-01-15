Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Nucor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. Nucor has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.