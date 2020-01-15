Nuggets (NUG) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $574,811.00 and $10.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.00 or 0.03517684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

