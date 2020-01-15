Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Neil Whitaker Acquires 41,232 Shares

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Neil Whitaker purchased 41,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,018.88 ($9,942.47).

Neil Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Neil Whitaker purchased 42,543 shares of Nusantara Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,294.45 ($10,137.91).

Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of A$0.47 ($0.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

Nusantara Resources Company Profile

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

