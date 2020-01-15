NuShares 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $979.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, NuShares has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $979.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023030 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.