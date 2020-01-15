NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF comprises about 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $23,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,241 shares. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.