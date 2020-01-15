Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Decreased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,484. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

