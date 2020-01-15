Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Bernstein Bank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by Bernstein Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00. Bernstein Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

NYSE:NTR opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $52,228,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $2,127,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $1,718,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

