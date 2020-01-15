Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 76,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 7,396.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.06% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NES opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $14.05.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

