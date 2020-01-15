Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given a C$4.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) has been given a C$4.25 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVA. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.13.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

NVA traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $678.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.39 and a 52 week high of C$5.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.10 million. Research analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 50,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 14,336 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,027.07.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.