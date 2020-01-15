NVE (NVEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE stock opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92. NVE has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $104.30.

NVEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.