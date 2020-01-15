NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $247.28 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $252.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.