NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $247.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

