NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in NVR by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total value of $6,974,881.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,952,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,805.64, for a total transaction of $3,546,856.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,476,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,692 shares of company stock worth $78,100,018. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $3,819.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,793.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,621.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,452.42 and a 1 year high of $3,946.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $48.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 215.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,799.83.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

