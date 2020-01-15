Nxt Price Tops $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, CoinEgg and LiteBit.eu. Nxt has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $1.59 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nxt has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Indodax, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

