Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OCSL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $774.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $238,814.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,777,673.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 1,000,820 shares valued at $5,343,549. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,689 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 168,395 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

