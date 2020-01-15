Obyte Trading Up 3.9% This Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $13.43 million and approximately $15,021.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $18.22 or 0.00211328 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 736,929 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.