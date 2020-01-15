Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OXY. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 47,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.