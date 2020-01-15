Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,954 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.