ODUWA Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $400,384.00 and approximately $82,426.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00050141 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00075842 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,661.10 or 0.99919569 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00052546 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001427 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.