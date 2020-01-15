Odyssey (OCN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin, IDEX and LBank. Odyssey has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,484,771,060 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Upbit, HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin, Bit-Z, FCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

