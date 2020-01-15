OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OFG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 265,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.