Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

OSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 3,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,167. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $385.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

