Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.