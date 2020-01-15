Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 10,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 21.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $281,968.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after purchasing an additional 855,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 465,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 267,876 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 235,365 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. 66,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,132. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

