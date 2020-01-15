Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Short Interest Update

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Flex stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,980. Omega Flex has a one year low of $58.13 and a one year high of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

