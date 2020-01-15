Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 373,150 shares during the period. Omeros comprises 3.5% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 9.35% of Omeros worth $65,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMER. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Omeros by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Omeros by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. 98,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $689.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.63. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

