OmiseGO Hits Market Capitalization of $105.23 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $105.23 million and $74.72 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00008678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, IDEX, Liqui and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinTiger, Coinrail, Bittrex, HitBTC, Koinex, Coinsuper, IDAX, Upbit, C2CX, Hotbit, Gate.io, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, Iquant, IDEX, CoinExchange, BitMart, ABCC, OKEx, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Zebpay, CoinEx, Fatbtc, BitForex, Exmo, Ovis, AirSwap, Crex24, Radar Relay, Binance, Kyber Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, DDEX, DigiFinex, Poloniex, BigONE, GOPAX, Bithumb, Huobi, Bitbns, COSS, Bancor Network, Braziliex, DragonEX, B2BX, TDAX, BitBay, IDCM, Cobinhood, Tidex, Coinone, Coinnest, ChaoEX, CoinBene, Independent Reserve, BX Thailand, Neraex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.