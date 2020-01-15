Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Short Interest Update

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 24,450,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.46. 1,153,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,411. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 216.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.