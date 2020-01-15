OMRON Corp Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OMRON in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get OMRON alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. OMRON has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $25,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.