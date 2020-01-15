On.Live 1-Day Volume Reaches $523.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $229,820.00 and $523.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.36 or 0.06044692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127963 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for On.Live is on.live.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.