On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news impact score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

On Track Innovations stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

