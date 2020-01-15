Ondori (RSTR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Ondori coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, DragonEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Ondori has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $219.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ondori

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

