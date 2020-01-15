One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Update

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 101,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of OLP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. 904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,578. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $547.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 340,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at about $3,538,000. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

